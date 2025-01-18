Canoe Financial LP Purchases 1,711 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Canoe Financial LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $462.64 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

