Canoe Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1,451.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.06% of FirstService worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.53. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.