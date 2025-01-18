Canoe Financial LP Sells 209,560 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,560 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $277.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $295.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

