Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,601,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 15,311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.1 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.06. 76,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,867. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86.
About Capstone Copper
