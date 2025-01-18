Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,601,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 15,311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.1 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.06. 76,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,867. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.