Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $82,748,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after purchasing an additional 548,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,119,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

