Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,295.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,241.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,133.46 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.