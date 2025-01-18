Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $317.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.