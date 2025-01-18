Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,162 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.34.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.