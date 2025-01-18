CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 280,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
CardioComm Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
CardioComm Solutions Company Profile
CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.
