CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 280,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

