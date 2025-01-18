Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 1,357 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $474.68 and a one year high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

