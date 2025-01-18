Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 3,140 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,999 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 189,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 203,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

