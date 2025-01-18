Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,816 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after buying an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,719,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,524,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

