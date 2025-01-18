Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $401.84 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $404.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day moving average of $262.08.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

