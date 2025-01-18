Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $84.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $260.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

