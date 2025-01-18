Carnegie Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 8.39% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 347,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLMX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

About Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

