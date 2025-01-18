Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 3,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

