Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.78 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 160.10 ($1.95). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.04), with a volume of 467,882 shares changing hands.

Ceres Power Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £322.08 million, a P/E ratio of -792.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

In other news, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($60,627.81). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

