Certified Advisory Corp Buys 6,984 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

