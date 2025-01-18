Certified Advisory Corp Has $21.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $474.68 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The company has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

