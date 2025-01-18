Certified Advisory Corp Has $473,000 Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,808,000 after buying an additional 738,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE IVT opened at $28.97 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 321.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

