Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,092,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $91.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

