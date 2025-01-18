Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 355,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

