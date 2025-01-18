CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

