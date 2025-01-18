CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.28% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:JPIB opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.