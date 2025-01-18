CGN Advisors LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

