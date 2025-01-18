CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 4,674 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after buying an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,555,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1522 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.