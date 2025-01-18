CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 3.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.



The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

