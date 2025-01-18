CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 223,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 987,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,332,000 after buying an additional 89,810 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

