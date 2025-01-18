Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $185.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $160.85 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

