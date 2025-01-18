Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Principal Accounting Officer and Appointment of Replacement

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) made a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding changes in its executive team. On January 15, 2025, Sarah Cambridge submitted her resignation as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, with the resignation being effective as of January 31, 2025. It was noted that Ms. Cambridge’s departure was not prompted by any disagreements related to the company’s accounting principles, practices, or financial statement disclosures.

In light of this resignation, Charlotte’s Web announced a smooth transition of responsibilities within the company. Effective immediately, Ms. Erika Lind, the current Chief Financial Officer, will take on the role of Principal Accounting Officer. Ms. Lind had joined the company on June 29, 2024, as the CFO. Prior to this, she served as the Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Treasury from March 2023. Ms. Lind brings with her a wealth of experience, having held financial leadership positions in other organizations before joining Charlotte’s Web.

Ms. Lind’s prior experience includes a tenure as the Vice President of Finance at Made In Nature LLC from May 2021 to March 2023, as well as serving as the Corporate Controller at Spectra Logic Corp. from February 2019 to May 2021. She holds a B.S. from Metropolitan State University of Denver and an MBA from Regis University, Denver. Importantly, there have been no changes to Ms. Lind’s compensation or equity awards following her assumption of the Principal Accounting Officer role.

Charlotte’s Web indicated in its filing that Ms. Cambridge’s outstanding stock options and unvested restricted share awards will be forfeited according to the terms of such agreements. This organizational adjustment signifies the company’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition within its executive team.

As of the filing date, there were no amendments to Ms. Lind’s compensation or equity awards in connection with her expanded responsibilities within the organization. The company remains focused on maintaining stability and efficiency in its financial operations, as evidenced by the swift appointment of Ms. Lind to the position of Principal Accounting Officer.

The company provided the necessary disclosures as mandated by SEC regulations, highlighting these key executive changes as part of its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. This move aligns with Charlotte’s Web’s dedication to upholding strong corporate governance practices, ensuring continued growth and success in its operations.

The company attached an interactive data file as Exhibit 104 to the filing, offering additional pertinent information in relation to the announced modifications in its executive team. Charlotte’s Web continues to evolve its leadership structure to support its strategic goals and maintain its position as a key player in the industry.

This filing positions Charlotte’s Web for a seamless transition in its financial leadership, as the company remains steadfast in its commitment to operational excellence and efficiency.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

