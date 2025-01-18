Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 61 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $510.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $469.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

