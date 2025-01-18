Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,898 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

