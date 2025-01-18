Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $894,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $273.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $225.05 and a one year high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day moving average is $261.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

