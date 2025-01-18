Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 121,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNG opened at $252.70 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

