Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.