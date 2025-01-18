Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.