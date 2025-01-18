Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSAI. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,375,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

MSAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 189,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI ( NASDAQ:MSAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 464.06% and a negative return on equity of 668.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

