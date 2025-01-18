Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,868 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.