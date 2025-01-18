Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,868 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
