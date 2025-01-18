Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,464 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,517. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

