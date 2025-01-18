Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

CHKR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,915. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.97%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

