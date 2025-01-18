China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in December

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,013,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 30,743,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGMBF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

About China Minsheng Banking

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.