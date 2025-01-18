CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of CHSCL opened at $25.82 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
