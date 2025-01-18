CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAV. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.42. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Tisdale bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,550.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 54,047 shares of company stock valued at $476,272 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

