CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.69.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 17,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$218,064.36. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 37,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.45, for a total transaction of C$503,527.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,764 shares of company stock worth $2,262,806. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.