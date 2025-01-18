Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of CPHRF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

