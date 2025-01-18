Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CPHRF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
