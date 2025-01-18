Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $242,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 702,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,001,901.86. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,522 shares of company stock worth $20,349,721. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.