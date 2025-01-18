Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,167,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 686.7 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.