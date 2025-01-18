CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 440,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 159,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
In other news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of CMC Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
