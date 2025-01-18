CNB Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,668,989.64. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,425.60. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,136 shares of company stock valued at $67,814,587. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $252.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average of $201.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $287.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.